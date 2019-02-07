Fox & Friends Guest Wildly Claims Top 1% of Earners ‘Pay 99% of Taxes’

Failed GOP congressional candidate Maria Elvira Salazar spouted a Sarah Palin-ism on Fox News today, making the wild claim on Fox & Friends this morning that the wealthiest one percent of Americans pay 99 percent of taxes.

Salazar began the segment by discussing the Democratic Party’s shift toward socialism, during which she compared the ideology to American chattel slavery.

“We have to be very concerned, one of the major parties, political parties in this country is trying to glorify the benefits of socialism,” the Republican, who lost a close 2018 race for a House seat in Florida last year. “Socialism is one of the most perverse and evil systems the human race has ever known besides slavery. So what are you telling me?”

She went to accuse supporters of democratic socialism of drinking “the Kool-Aid,” but Fox News host Steve Doocy pushed back by suggesting many Americans are attracted to the message out of genuine need.

“One of the reasons he was so popular in 2016 running for president right on the heels of Hillary Clinton was the fact that there were so many Americans who don’t have anything and they like his message,” he said. “You don’t have health care? We’ll get you health care. You can’t go to college? We’ll get you into college. We’ll give all the things a wealthy nation like ours should be able to provide for you.”

“I don’t know if it is so much drinking the Kool-Aid as much as it is there a lot of people who need stuff and that message is very potent for them,” he added.

Salazar replied by pushing an outrageous claim about where U.S. tax money comes from:

“Remember that 1% of the country, this country, pays 99% of the taxes. The one percent, the richest people, pay 99% of the taxes. I’m not in that group. And I’m sure probably millions of people that are watching me are not either. But we don’t want to change that system because then otherwise we’re going to have a classless society, one society. One class, the poor one.

Fox News corrected the guest’s claim following the commercial break after her segment.

According to the nonprofit Tax Foundation’s 2016 report, the top one percent of earners in America “paid roughly $538 billion, or 37.3 percent of all income taxes, while the bottom 90 percent paid about $440 billion, or 30.5 percent of all income taxes.”

CORRECTION: This post has been updated to note that Fox News corrected the guest’s claim after the commercial break.

Watch above, via Fox News.

