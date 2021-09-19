Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy took the lead for Fox & Friends whacking the media for covering the pro-Capitol-rioter “Justice for J6” rally while the U.S. Southern border is facing a migrant surge.

On Sunday, Fox & Friends discussed the crowds of immigrants who’ve assembled at an international bridge near Del Rio, TX as they wait to be processed by border control. Many of these immigrants have reportedly come from Haiti, and as Fox has been reporting on the situation over the last few days, the Department of Homeland Security says they plan to increase the number of deportation flights to Haiti as a deterrent. Even so, the network has gathered new footage of migrants walking through the Rio Grande and illegally entering the United States.

In the midst of this conversation, Hegseth claimed that “the media would be losing their minds” if former President Donald Trump was handling the situation. He then moaned about the level of press coverage surrounding the rally held yesterday in Washington D.C. to gin up support for the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

What did the media cover yesterday? It was the justice for J6 rally in Washington, D.C., Where there were more press than there were protesters, and they put a wall up around the Capitol. Yet they don’t want a wall on the Southern border to deal with floods like this, so we’re sending 400 more agents to Del Rio to effectively babysit instead of actually patrolling the border as thousands of gotaways get in each and every day, helped by cartels, into our country. It is an abdication of responsibility.

Campos-Duffy followed up on that by noting that a National Guard unit was on standby during the rally.

“Why don’t we send the National Guard to protect our border?” She asked. She also accused President Joe Biden of blowing off concerns from border officials.

The Justice for J6 rally wound up being a platform for incendiary rhetoric and whacky conspiracy theories. However, the event seemed relatively small in scale since the attendees appeared to be outnumbered by the amount of police and media people on hand.

Watch above, via Fox News.

