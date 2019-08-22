You know that we are living in a direly divided political time when even America’s greatest institution in the competitive reality show realm is torn apart by partisan bickering.

Dancing With the Stars announced new contestants for their return to airwaves after a one-year hiatus, one of whom was the politically controversial Sean Spicer. Take for example Kurt Bardella’s column which is headlined “Sean Spicer on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2019 is a slap in the face to every American he lied to,” and features the dek: “By inviting Spicer to be a part of the new season, ABC and “Dancing with the Stars” are helping normalize the behavior that is undermining the pillars of our democracy.”

The inclusion of former White House Press Secretary spawned a curious reaction by DWTS host Tom Bergeron, who released a note expressing his displeasure of show producers ostensibly going political by including Spicer on their show.

Bergeron wrote, “my hope that “Dancing with the stars” would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation. I left that convinced that we were in agreement. Subsequently and rather obviously, a decision was made to, as we say often in Hollywood. Go in a different direction. ”

But Fox & Friends hosts see it differently, that host Tom Bergeron is the one playing politics in this statement.

Brian Kilmeade exasperated “what’s the problem?!” before adding “don’t do a feature on his political views, just do it on Sean Spicer’s hamstrings and quads!”

“Spicer’s gonna be in lycra. That’s the story!” Kilmeade joked to in-studio laughter. (It was a funny aside!)

Ainsley Earhardt chimed in “I hate that Tom Bergeron got political!” before teasing Spicer as an up and coming guest later in the show.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com