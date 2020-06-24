The coronavirus is on the rise in 27 states, according to The New York Times — with an explosion of cases in a number of hotspots across the nation — despite the fact that other countries hit hard are currently faring far better. The muddled federal response has left the United States with a staggering 2.4 million cases and 120,000 deaths. As a result, there are glaring questions about how President Donald Trump’s administration has handled the pandemic. But instead of asking those questions, Fox & Friends turned its attention to a man they evidently deemed more important.

John Henson.

Don’t worry, we had to Google him too.

Henson, you might remember, was the host of Talk Soup for four years in the late ’90s. He went on to co-host the ABC game show Wipeout. And on Monday, he was the subject of one-third of a seven-minute softball-fest between Fox & Friends and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Covid-19, on the other hand, was the subject for zero-thirds.

The conversation began with host Steve Doocy referencing the president’s Tuesday night tweet pledging: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” Doocy also noted that Twitter deemed the tweet to be in violation of its rules against abusive behavior.

Brian Kilmeade could hardly keep a straight face while asking about the president’s remark and Twitter’s response.

“Kellyanne, do you agree with Twitter or do you agree with the president?” Kilmeade said, with a broad grin.

“Twitter seems to be very selective as to who, what, where, when, why and how they flag certain tweets,” Conway replied — before launching into a lengthy screed against protesters.

Then, Ainsley Earhardt invoked a deleted tweet from the aforementioned John Henson — in which the comic wrote, “I hope Barron [Trump] gets to spend today with whoever his dad is. The comment drew a rebuke from First Lady Melania Trump. And it also drew the ire of the Fox & Friends host.

“I used to think he was so funny on Talk Soup, but [I’m] very disappointed in what he tweeted over the weekend,” Earhardt said. She added, “What do you say, Kellyanne?”

Even Conway deemed the question to be a waste of time. (Although that didn’t stop her from going on a minute-long rant about it.)

“I may part company here a little bit with even mentioning this and naming the guy who said the tweet, because I think you’re giving him a platform,” Conway said.

Finally, Steve Doocy invoked the topic of school choice. He asked whether parochial and other private schools which depend on charitable contributions would receive federal funds during the next round of stimulus. Conway went on to deliver an extended monologue on the topic.

And that was it. Three questions. Seven minutes. No mention of the global pandemic that is devastating the United States more than any country on earth. No questions for Conway regarding her boss flouting his government’s own safety guidelines to hold an indoor rally. A rally during which he called the coronavirus “kung flu” on stage — a term which she herself has deemed “highly offensive.”

We’ve recently taken note of Fox & Friends holding administration figures to account. On Monday, Doocy called out press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for some obvious spin about Trump’s rally in Tulsa. They also grilled McEnany, in an earlier interview, about holding the rally in the first place. And a recent conversation with Vice President Mike Pence had a few contentious moments.

But on Wednesday, Fox and Friends delivered a segment that was the stuff of parody. The type of segment that would have been pilloried on Talk Soup. By John Henson. Twenty-one years ago.

Watch above, via Fox News.

