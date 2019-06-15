The Fox & Friends weekend hosts today defended outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and ripped the media reactions criticizing her for a pattern of “gaslighting.”

They showed a montage of cable news reactions to Sanders leaving the White House, including April Ryan talking about Sanders’ trust issues. They also showed this Instagram from the Washington Post:

Jedediah Bila said Sanders has gotten more heat than anyone else who’s been in her position, and Ed Henry recalled “how she was treated at the White House Correspondents Dinner” when comedian Michelle Wolf spoke.

After they showed the Post Instagram, Henry remarked upon the “venom” she faced, while Hegseth said if Sanders is guilty of gaslighting––”make the [media] question their sanity”––maybe someone needed to do that do the press.

Henry disagreed with the White House strategy to essentially stop having regular press briefings, saying that even if reporters are “preening for the cameras” the American people will be smart enough see that.

In a later segment on the same topic, Henry said the “continued slamming” and “nasty treatment” of Sanders was despicable.

Bila said briefings became ego trips for reporters and Sanders decided she didn’t want to keep them going so “agenda-driven” reporters could keep “butchering” her.

You can watch both clips above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com