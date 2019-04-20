Fox & Friends Hosts Eat Chips On Air to Mock Eric Swalwell Donation Tweet

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D- CA), a 2020 presidential candidate, sent out a tweet Thursday with a link to donate to his campaign.

“$1 could buy you half a bag of chips OR it could save us from a crumbling government,” he tweeted. “How will you spend yours?”

$1 could buy you half a bag of chips OR it could save us from a crumbling government. How will you spend yours? https://t.co/Pv5VZ5WDWg — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 18, 2019

This morning the hosts of Fox & Friends ate chips on air to mock Swalwell.

Ed Henry, Jedediah Bila, and Pete Hegseth enjoyed their chips as they read off some viewer reactions to Swalwell’s tweet.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

