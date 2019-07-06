The Fox & Friends Weekend hosts Saturday morning teed off on the media response to President Donald Trump‘s 4th of July speech, noting how it was “A Salute to America, not Salute to Trump.”

Ed Henry mockingly asked, “Why would we celebrate America on July 4th? I don’t understand… That seemed to be a sentiment of a lot of critics of the president.”

Jedediah Bila said despite what many pundits were saying, Trump didn’t make it about himself

Pete Hegseth touted a Pat Buchanan piece on “Trump’s patriotism vs. the new anti-Americanism” that said it was a celebration of America.

Bila said it was clearly a “unifying message” and “you couldn’t sit and listen to that and say, ‘oh, this was divisive, this was campaign speak.'”

Henry brought up a tweet from Ali Fleischer about how Trump’s critics are “blinded by hatred” and ignoring the millions of people who probably loved the display.

“Not only has their hatred blinded them,” Pete Hegseth said, “but it’s actually exposed them, it’s exposed the anti-American core of the modern left, of leftism. There’s a big difference between Democrats and leftists. Democrats share the love of country and this American experiment, they just differ on marginal tax rates but still want to enforce the border. Leftists believe America is an evil bad place and they’re grousing and griping and… grievances instead of being grateful.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com