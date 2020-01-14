Author and retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink appeared on President Donald Trump’s favorite show Fox & Friends, Tuesday, to share his top five tips for good leadership: “Be humble,” “Don’t act like you know everything,” “Listen,” “Treat people with respect,” and “Take ownership of mistakes.”

“This book, I try to lay out really simple tactics that anybody can use to improve their leadership position,” Willink explained to co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt. “In one of the sections, I talk about what happens when you’re a new leader. What do you do? How do you step up into that position? And I actually broke it down into about a dozen things, and they seem so common sense.”

“Have integrity… What does that mean? Do what you say, say what you do. Be respectful for your people, to your people,” he declared, before adding, “Being humble’s the number one on that list, because if you’re not humble, guess what happens? You don’t listen to anyone else.”

“You don’t take any input, and when you’re trying to execute something, when it’s not going well, instead of looking at yourself and saying, ‘What can I do different?’ you say, ‘I’m going to stick with my plan because I know everything’, and you run it into the ground,” Willink proclaimed.

