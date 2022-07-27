Fox & Friends Is Very Upset Over Merrick Garland Calling Violent Crime a ‘Concern’ and Not a ‘Crisis’

Fox & Friends was upset with Attorney General Merrick Garland describing violent crime across America as a “concern” rather than a “crisis.”

The umbrage came on Wednesday as Fox & Friends rolled footage of a 16-year-old suspect in New York City who got in a massive fight with cops on Saturday after jumping a turnstile on the subway. The New York Post reports that the suspect was released without bail on Sunday with the condition of “intensive community monitoring,” even though he was arrested several days prior for his involvement in a violent robbery case.

After airing the footage, Fox & Friends noted that New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently spoke about the incident while saying that the “catch and release” system makes the city “the laughingstock of the country.” Brian Kilmeade complimented the mayor as “pretty consistent” on the need for law enforcement reform, and he tore into Governor Kathy Hochul while alluding to the recent attack on New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

“Governor Hochul doesn’t do anything. Governor Hochul listens, [but] doesn’t do anything,” Kilmeade said. “Even though they endorsed each other and Governor Hochul has got his support, [Adams] is basically saying I’m not getting anywhere.”

Fox proceeded to air a video from Garland’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, where he described the violent crime as “a matter of considerable concern for the country and to the Justice Department,” but not as a “crisis,” as Holt put it. Steve Doocy tore into that point as he said, “If you go out on the streets of any big American city, it is a crisis.”

“We have seen the pattern with this administration,” Doocy said. He continued by sarcastically remarking, “is there a crisis at the southern border? No, it’s secure. We have got a concern about that. Is there a crisis with crime? No, it’s a concern…Tell it to the people of New York.”

Watch above via Fox News.

