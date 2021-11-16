Fox & Friends broke out in uproarious laughter at the expense of President Joe Biden, and the thing that caught their funny bone? It was the Chinese president’s self-serving gag calling Biden his “old friend.”

That’s right — America’s top-rated cable news morning show laughed out loud at the expense of the sitting American president because the leader of China, the sworn enemy of Fox News opinion pundits, made a joke at his expense.

At issue is Biden’s relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and whether or not they are “old friends.”

During a press conference following Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June of this year, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the U.S. president, “Is there going to become a time where you might call [Xi], old friend to old friend, and ask him to open up China to the world health organization investigators who are trying to get to the bottom of Covid-19?”

“Let’s get something straight,” Biden shot back. “We know each other well, we’re not old friends. It’s just pure business.” It was a notable, off-the-cuff moment that we wrote about at the time.

Cut to Monday’s virtual meeting between Biden and Xi in which both leaders called for more cooperation. Xi said to Biden (via a translator), “Although it’s not as good as a face-to-face meeting, I’m very happy to see my old friend.”

“Bwahaahahahahah!” laughed the three individuals sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch, expressing clear and unbridled support of Chinese Communist Party at the expense of the American president, raising several questions: “why do they hate America?” and “is Fox & Friends a pro-communist show?”

We don’t know the answers to these questions, but this will get people talking and perhaps lead to a series of congressional investigations into the political sympathies of Fox News opinion hosts.

The conclusions drawn by the Fox & Friends hosts — about why Biden would be compelled to say he is not “friends” with China’s authoritarian leader — were sinister.

“Is he trying to separate himself so he doesn’t have to ask those tough questions?” asked Ainsley Earhardt. “About what’s happening to the Uyghurs? About the origins of Covid?”

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.