The hosts of Fox & Friends offered praise — and only muted criticism — for President Joe Biden‘s remarks about the tragic mass murder of children in Uvalde, Texas hours after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked that same speech.

As news of the massacre at Robb Elementary School was still developing Tuesday night, a visibly shaken President Biden addressed the nation from the White House to decry the violence, and issue a call to action. At the time, the confirmed death toll was 14 children and one adult — a toll that has risen to at least 19 children as of this writing.

Fox News carried the speech during the Tucker Carlson Tonight program, and as the President concluded his remarks, host Tucker Carlson tore into him.

“The President of the United States. Frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party,” Carlson said before Biden had even left the Roosevelt Room.

The vibe was very different on Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends. The news copy that accompanied the program’s headlines segments noted that “An emotional president Biden addressed the nation moments after the tragedy,” and that “Biden is offering quote any and all assistance to Texas governor Greg Abbott.”

After playing some of the president’s remarks, co-hosts Will Cain and Ainsley Earhardt each spoke positively about Biden’s empathetic message, and Cain only gently noted what he called the “partisan politics” of Biden’s call for action on gun control:

WILL CAIN: In almost a speech that was the story of Jekyll and Hyde… President Biden did spend the first part of his speech extending those condolences you heard now. I think, very heartfelt messages talking about the empty hole that can never be filled when someone loses a child. He did turn, at the end, to partisan politics, and he did turn at the end to gun control. We do need to have a conversation about what is at the root cause of what seems to be an increasing plague in this country. There is something, there is something plaguing this country, and we will spend time figuring that out. But the president did spend time there at the beginning talking about this on a human level. AINSLEY EARHARDT: Yeah, the president was on Air Force One when he heard the news and was reacting to this. He quoted Psalm 34. He said, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed and spirit.” And our country is crushed. So are these families.

Later in the show, Cain noted the “partisan politics” again as he read the headline copy, but for the most part, the show focused on other aspects of the shooting and said little else about the president.

