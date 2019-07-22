Fox & Friends Outraged By Media Outrage Over Trump Rally Chants

Fox & Friends was outraged Monday by the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s suggestion that four congresswomen “go back” to unspecified countries, and his supporters chanting in kind at one of his rallies.

Trump set off the racial firestorm earlier this month, when he tweeted that the Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested” countries they came from. The congresswomen, all women of color, are also all Americans. Three were born in the United States. One, Rep. Ilhan Omar, was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a teenage refugee.

At a rally last week, as Trump assailed Omar, his supporters began chanting “SEND HER BACK!” Trump’s initial comments had been widely condemned as racist, even by many conservatives, and the chants faced the same outrage.

On Fox & Friends, media coverage of the comments and chants was the real outrage.

“It’s amazing how people were focused on one speech and one chant yesterday, if you focused on all the Sunday shows,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade lamented. (Fox News Sunday, hosted by Chris Wallace, covered the speech and chant as well).

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt complained that Trump’s rally lasted “an hour and a half,” but the media is focused only on the part when his supporters loudly chanted a demand to send a black congresswoman back to Africa.

Steve Doocy said there was a “common theme” to the coverage, before airing a montage of Sunday shows calling the president’s politics racist.

“Conservatives don’t believe it’s about race,” Earhardt said — though many Republicans have condemned the president — noting that Rep. Liz Cheney was questioned for six minutes about the incidents by CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan.

The Fox & Friends hosts finally aired a clip from Mike Huckabee complaining about Cheney’s interview. The former Arkansas governor cited an reporting from Ryan Saavedra, who was ousted from Breitbart after he called for a return of religious crusades.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com