Fox & Friends expressed outrage over a comment made by former Vice President Joe Biden that at first blush seems, at best, to be racially insensitive, and maybe even much worse. But as is often the case in drive-by political media attacks, a closer look reveals context that changes the story entirely and paints the accusers of being less sensitive (or even honest) than the intended smear victim.

At issue are comments made by the Democratic nominee during a September 15th roundtable appearance with veterans in Tampa, Florida, video of which has gone viral in the past 24 hours in conservative circles eager to paint Biden in the least favorable light. Fox & Friends had on conservative personality, and host of Always a Soldier podcast, Rob Smith to express anger.

“They’re saying, ‘Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,” Biden is heard saying. The lede from the FoxNews.com article breathlessly reads “Joe Biden has landed in hot water over a viral clip of him suggesting why people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.”

But a closer inspection of the full context of his comments reveals that the former VP was talking about close-minded individuals who saw essential grocery-store workers now in a much more positive light. “The blinders have been taken off,” he said. Read the full quote.

I am, ironically, more optimistic about the prospects of dealing with the problems we talked about today, as well as so many other problems we have right now than I’ve ever been in my whole career. And they say, “Well, why in the hell would you say that Biden? You just talked about all these difficulties.” Well, I’ll tell you why. Because the American public, the blinders have been taken off. They’ve all of a sudden seen a hell of a lot clearer. They’re saying, “Jeeze, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf. Or I got a young Hispanic is out there, these dreamers are out there, 6o,000 of them acting as first responders and nurses and docs.” Or all of a sudden people are realizing, “My Lord, these people have done so much. Not just black, white, across the board, have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.” And I think they’re ready.

It is fair to say that in Biden’s comments the word “they” is doing a lot of work, though it’s immediately clear that Biden is talking about a broadened sensibility and deeper appreciation gained for essential workers for people of all identities: “Or all of a sudden people are realizing, “My Lord, these people have done so much. Not just black, white, across the board, have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.”

Curiously, the Fox & Friends segment doesn’t even explore what specifically is outrageous about Biden’s comments, opening instead with anger that Twitter removed the video, perhaps because it completely removed vital context?

Smith was quick to include this alleged “gaffe” with previous comments made by Biden. “Remember you ain’t black if you don’t vote for Joe Biden?” he asked. “Remember poor kids are just as bright as white kids. So this happens over and over and over again with Joe Biden.”

“This is not some elitist smear to people that are stocking the grocery shelves and other types of essential workers,” he continued. “I know that the people that were stocking my particular grocery shelves were all different colors,” apparently unaware that Joe Biden was making the very same point!

