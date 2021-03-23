Fox & Friends guest host Rachel Campos Duffy no only filled the seat for a vacationing Ainsley Earhardt Tuesday morning, but she also introduced a curious new concern about the looming crisis of undocumented and underrated migrants amassing at the Southern US border: the threat of pedophilia.

With over 3,000 undocumented minors staying in crowded border facilities for well past the 72-hour legal maximum stay, there is less of a question whether or not the situation is a crisis and more of a question of what the Biden administration intends to do. Rep. Henry Cuellar recently released photos of the situation inside a crowded Texas border facility, breathing new life into a story that is politically damaging to President Joe Biden.

There are no easy answers to this current problem which is now generating bipartisan criticism. Campos Duffy echoed similar thoughts shared by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough when she suggested the US government send these children back to their families or home countries.

But then she revealed another concern of hers, that the mass of underrated children currently under US protection in this well-regulated facility might fall prey to sexual exploitation.

“This is like a pedophile’s dream,” she said. “A sex trafficker’s dream the way they have set up this system to use children as a way to get across the border because once the children come across, they can’t be sent back. So anybody who is with those children gets to stay with them.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]