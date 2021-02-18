Fox News’ Pete Hegseth and Lara Logan teamed up to blast The New York Times for highlighting Rush Limbaugh’s controversial legacy in their obituary for the conservative radio host.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Conservatives mourned the loss of one of their most prominent media figures as soon as the news broke, and the lament continued the next day as it became the predominant subject on Fox & Friends.

Logan joined the show to talk about Limbaugh’s fight against liberal media bias, and during her own takedown of The New York Times, Hegseth was disgusted as he brought up their coverage on Limbaugh’s death.

“It’s so sick that I barely feel comfortable putting it on the screen,” Hegseth said. He then flashed a screenshot of the Times’ piece remembering Limbaugh as a man who “built talk radio into a right-wing attack machine,” used “misogynistic and racist language,” and “trafficked in conspiracy theories.”

The Times’ piece took a deep dive into Limbaugh’s controversial history, including his birther conspiracies about Barack Obama, his attacks on “Feminazis” and the disabled, his numerous instances of homophobia, his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims about the 2020 election, and his dismissive response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Instead of addressing any of that, however, Hegseth and Logan continued to fume at The Gray Lady.

“You know what, Pete? I was raised to be a better person than that,” Logan said. “I can only think of my mother. She would have looked at that and said ‘how small, these people are very small.’ She would have left it at that, and honestly, I’m going to leave it there when it comes to them because I think their actions and their language speak for themselves.”

But Logan continued to attack the Times for their “conspiracy theories,” namely their “Russia collusion conspiracy theories” and their amended coverage on whether Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick actually died of head injuries he sustained from the January 6th Capitol riot.

