Fox & Friends rejoiced on Friday morning over an op-ed arguing that President Donald Trump is not technically impeached until Congress sends over its articles to the Senate.

“One of the Democrats’ witnesses was Noah Feldman, a law scholar,” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said, in a segment flagged by Bobby Lewis. “As it turns out he says that the president of the United States right now has not been impeached.”

“Oops!” noted guest host Katie Pavlich.

Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School who testified as a witness for Democrats in the House impeachment hearings, wrote in a piece for Bloomberg that, “If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.”

“So there you’ve got the word from a Constitutional scholar, who appeared on behalf of the Democrats,” Doocy exclaimed, “until they hit send, he’s not impeached!”

“Well that’s true,” guest host Pete Hegseth said. “Until you send your term paper in, you haven’t sent it into the professor. So the banner right here should read ‘Trump actually not impeached,” Hegseth added, gesturing at the lower third.

“Actually not,” Pavlich agreed. “So everyone who has been saying there is an asterisk next to his presidency, even celebrating his impeachment, including Nancy Pelosi.” Pavlich touted Feldman’s bona fides as an “expert.”

“You and Noah have blown my mind,” Hegseth said to Doocy. “I thought it was over.”

“It’s great,” Doocy said of Feldman’s piece.

Of course, there is little doubt that Democrats will communicate its impeachment to the Senate. As Feldman writes, “The Constitution doesn’t say how fast the articles must go to the Senate. Some modest delay is not inconsistent with the Constitution, or how both chambers usually work.”

