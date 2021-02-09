Fox & Friends took issue with a recent moment that occurred during a video conference about a Covid-19 vaccine update, in which President Joe Biden asked a nurse if she was a “freshman” in college. Fox News presenter Carly Shimkus introduced the clip by saying, “Some calling it a compliment, others, creepy.”

“The president stopping the conversation to ask Arizona nursing supervisor Britney Hayes how old she was after she gave a detailed description of their vaccine rollout,” Shimkus continued.

Viewers are then showed a clip of President Biden asking a nurse, “Are you a freshman at the university?”

After she laughs and says no, Biden says, “You look like a freshman,” after which Hayes thanked him. Biden continues by praising her and all nurses, using a line familiar for those who followed the Biden campaign, in which he praises the job that all nurses provide.

“Having been a significant consumer of healthcare … Doctors let you live; Nurses make you want to live,” Biden offered. “If there’s any angel in heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s the God’s truth.” Hayes appeared to take the compliment as it was intended, replying, “Well, thank you.”

Shimkus signaled to viewers what was really at play coming out of the clip, reminding viewers, “President Biden has been previously accused of intruding on women’s personal space.”

She then noted a video that then-candidate Biden released during his campaign where he “acknowledged making people uncomfortable with his gestures and promised to be much more mindful in the future.”

After the news segment wrapped, co-host Brian Kilmeade appeared to snark to his younger female colleague, “stay on top of it.”

