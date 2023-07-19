Fox & Friends Ridicule CNN Reporting on the ‘Message’ Sent by Jack Smith’s Subway Sandwich Order

The hosts of Fox & Friends metaphorically pointed and laughed at CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash, who found meaning in the Subway sandwich order of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

A CNN news crew captured footage of Smith exiting a D.C. sandwich shop shortly after former President Donald Trump revealed he had received a target letter surrounding an investigation for his role in the capitol riots of January 6th.

King flatly said: “Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people. He tries to bully people. He tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith, with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand, saying I’m here. I’m not going anywhere.”

Bash agreed, saying “Yeah, the imagery was, was intentional and spoke volumes.”

Fox & Friends aired that clip and spent more time ridiculing the on-the-fly commentary from CNN than they did on the actual target letter.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com