The hosts of Fox & Friends and guest Charles Payne ridiculed Bill Gates while addressing strict lockdown measures, questioning what sacrifices he’s had to make amid the pandemic.

The hosts played a clip from CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s interview with the billionaire, during which Gates backed the closure of bars and restaurants and noted that “trade-offs will have to be made.” This comes in light of over 300,000 U.S. deaths from Covid-19 and daily death tolls that are over or about 3,000 American fatalities.

After Brian Kilmeade mocked Gates and his body language on-air, co-host Steve Doocy informed viewers that Gates predicted the nation could be locked down until 2022.

“What’s his problem?” Kilmeade sneered before Payne asked, “What sacrifices is he making?”

“None,” Kilmeade shot back.

Despite their confidence, both Payne and Kilmeade were completely off-base.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to donate $1.6 billion to Gavi, which will work to deliver vaccines to the world’s poorest countries and research ways to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gates Foundation has also donated $150 million to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India — providing 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses, priced at less than $3 each, to impoverished nations around the world.

In total, the foundation has pledged to donate at least $420 million — in addition to the $1.6 billion going to Gavi — to help develop and deliver Covid-19 vaccines to low and middle-income countries.

They’ve also reportedly donated $50 billion to the Gates Foundation, which is largely focused on the threat of global pandemics, among other things.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]