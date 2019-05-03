Fox & Friends Rips CNN’s Cuomo, MSNBC’s O’Donnell For Mocking Trump’s Claim He Was Spied on

Fox & Friends went on a tear against media pundits who once fact-checked President Donald Trump for claiming the FBI placed a spy in his campaign, in light of a new report on the Russia investigation.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that as part of the investigation into Trump’s campaign, the FBI dispatched an undercover agent to London to meet with campaign aide George Papadopoulos — along with FBI informant and Cambridge professor Steve Halper — to find out if the campaign was working with the Russians.

According to Fox & Friends, this vindicates Trump’s (still false) claim from May 2018 that the FBI placed a spy inside his campaign. Trump, in a series of tweets that month, claimed the spy was placed inside his campaign in order to help his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Fox & Friends aired a montage of pundits, including MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocking Trump for claiming he was spied on.

The montage ends with a clip of CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz saying: “The notion that somehow the FBI implanted, planted someone inside the campaign to spy on the campaign, is just not true.”

“It is true,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade shot back, pointing to the Times report.

Not exactly. Contrary to Trump’s claims from May 2018, a spy was never “implanted” inside his campaign. Trump was, at the time, referring to Halper, an informant for the FBI who met with Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the campaign, to see if the campaign was working with Russia. Halper never “infiltrated” the Trump campaign.

