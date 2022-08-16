Fox & Friends Rocked by How NYC is Housing Migrants Bused From Border: People Will Come ‘Just for the Accommodations!’

Fox & Friends on Tuesday covered a story in the New York Post about the accommodations being offered to migrants who have been bused to New York City after crossing the southern border illegally, and played a 37-year-old television commercial for the hotel where some are being housed.

Under the headline “Border to Broadway” the Post this week reported that the city of New Your is moving some “asylum-seeking migrants” will be staying on floors of the hotel Row NYC, formerly known as the Milford Plaza hotel.

Steve Doocy introduced a clip an old commercial referring to the hotel as the “Lullabuy of Broadway.” Get it? Like lullaby but with “buy.” The eighties were wicked clever like that.

The commercial, a bit worse for wear since 1985, recalls when the Milford Plaza was pitched as a luxury hotel at the heart of it all. Now named Row NYC, and also a bit worse for wear since then, is listed on Tripadvisor as “#413 of 513 hotels in New York City.”

“Now, the thing about the this particular hotel that was attractive to apparently the city and the Department of Homeland Security is it’s three blocks away from where they’re letting the migrants out. So, it’s handy as they get off the bus and then head to the former ‘Lullaby of Broadway,” said Doocy.

“Yeah, how are we going to pay for this? These Democratic-run cities like NYC, New York City and Washington, D.C., they’re asking for federal funding to help with the migrants coming through,” said Ainsley Earhardt, who quoted some room rates.

“There’s no no word yet on how they’re going to pay for this or what they negotiated a rate for,” she said. She then somewhat undercut the premise by adding, “This is one of the hotels, the many hotels in New York that was used to house the homeless during the height of the pandemic.”

Doocy suggested the hotel itself would attract illegal immigration.

“So, if you are anywhere in another country and you’re thinking, ‘You know what? If I cross from Mexico into the southern border of the United States of America, and I wind up getting bused to that? Deal me in,'” he said. “Because suddenly it’s like, okay, not only do you get to come to the greatest country on Earth, but they’re going to put you up in the ‘Lullaby of Broadway’ absolutely free for you?”

“People are going to come just for the accommodations,” said Doocy.

