The hosts of Fox & Friends agreed that billionaire tech titan Elon Musk‘s effort to wrest control of Twitter isn’t about money, it’s “literally about saving civilization” from the left.

The board of Twitter, Inc. on Friday made the extraordinary and unanimous decision to use a so-called “poison pill” in the hopes of preventing a Musk takeover. But before that was announced it was already predicted by many observers, both political and financial, as the Fox & Friends hosts discussed Friday morning.

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that Musk’s move is one toward an enormous global good.

“This is not about money for him,” she said. “This is literally about saving civilization, because right now in America, democracy is not really truly democracy when one side of the table is completely censored everywhere.”

“And it’s not just on Twitter, if you look at the universities – everywhere you go, the conservative point of view is just not as allowed, and it’s literally censored on Twitter and other platforms.”

The show played a long clip from a Tucker Carlson segment about Musk and Twitter before continuing their conversation, starting with Brian Kilmeade, who mentioned the poison pill possibility and the effect the situation could have on other sites.

“At stake is free speech,” he said. “I mean can you imagine if you went on a platform and you just saw conservative thought and liberal thought at the same time, no one protecting us from someone’s point of view?”

He added that if Twitter “opens up and becomes fair and balanced” more people will use it. “People will go there again.”

Campos-Duffy turned to Pete Hegseth and said that “you’re not on it, they kicked you off.”

“Yeah and I left, too, like a lot of people, voluntarily ultimately,” said Hegseth. “It’s not worth it, it’s a left-wing echo chamber.”

They talked about how to change the corporate culture at Twitter to one that values free speech. Hegseth said that the “managerial class, elites, and others, rich people of the establishment” will oppose Musk taking over, and Campos-Duffy added Saudi Arabia to that list.

