Fox & Friends Shames 20 Republicans Holding Up Speakership and Calls Out Supporters: ‘You Voted for Them!’

Fox & Friends openly called out the 20 or so odd Republican members of Congress steadfastly opposed to Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker bid and pointedly noted how voters might remember this disarray in two years.

On Thursday, Fox & Friends turned its attention to Congress’ 3rd day of deliberations after the six votes in which 20 hard-right holdouts prevented McCarthy from getting the votes he needed to become speaker. The curvy couch examined the various demands from McCarthy’s defectors as they pondered whether the GOP leadership will have to, once again, sit through more failed roll call votes.

The show re-aired comments made on Wednesday by Brit Hume, who panned McCarthy’s defectors for holding up the rest of the Republican Congressional agenda with their antics.

“One thing is that the public in this country is in no mood for extremists in either party,” Hume said. “They don’t do well. They didn’t do well in this election. Arguably the presence of a number of people thought to be extremists on the Republican side of the tickets across the country cost them the big night they were hoping to be having. So, at this action here, 20 or 21 members are holding up the whole parade; I think a lot of people think that’s extreme.”

Steve Doocy took it from there by suggesting that McCarthy could face backlash from the majority he has already if he gives up too much more of the leverage he has to appease the defectors. Shortly after that, Earhardt asked for a graphic of the holdouts to be aired, in order to make a point that the voters want to move on.

“You might say, ‘Well we don’t know who these people are,'” she said. “But if you live in one of their states, you do, because everybody is talking about it.”

The idea that these holdouts might be held to account in future elections was not lost, and in the event it was, the segment continued.

“You voted for them!” Doocy chimed in, which was a specific call out, not said in blame but rather it seemed as a reminder that past elections — and future ones – have consequences. Earhardt repeated that as she continued with “many of them are upset because they will say, ‘We really want to move on. There are other important issues to deal with.'”

On the ongoing negotiations, Brian Kilmeade suggested Congressional GOPers get a move on it because “you can’t get everything you want.”

Watch above via Fox News.

