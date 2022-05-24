Fox & Friends Slams Dave Chappelle Attacker Over Being ‘Triggered’: ‘Indistinguishable’ From College Kids

Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Will Cain lamented that the recent attack on comedian Dave Chappelle represents how young liberal adults have become violently intolerant of anything they deem offensive.

The three took time on Fox & Friends to talk about the New York Post’s jailhouse interviews with Isaiah Lee, who is charged with tackling Chappelle in the middle of his show this month. Lee admitted he attacked Chappelle because he found the comedian’s jokes “triggering,” and that he took inspiration from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“I identify as bisexual…and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee said. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

After running through Lee’s comments, Cain groaned “Oh my gosh, this man is the voice of a generation.”

He continued:

What he just said is indistinguishable from what you would hear on college campuses. You would hear people talking about ‘oh those jokes are offensive and it triggered me. And you should run that by marginalized or affected communities before you go out there.’ This simply isn’t the words of a crazy man, which, it is the words of a crazy man. This is also what kids are saying on college campuses! And it only is the cherry on top that he considers himself a minor celebrity because he raps on YouTube. And so it’s all such a perfect horrendous, insane symbol of where we are going.

Earhardt followed up by questioning Lee’s idea that comedians need to get permission from people before they tell jokes about something.

“He should be the last one at a comedy show because clearly he is out of his mind and doesn’t understand what comedy is meant to do,” Kilmeade said.

“That just shows you how self-centered — to your point, Will — how self-centered this generation, this 20-something is. They think it’s all about them. Whether it’s about the cops or the pandemic or if you don’t wear a mask and now if you are a comedian and you say something that might affect the community, you say you belong, to it’s okay to jump on the stage because Will Smith did it?”

Kilmeade finished by lamenting the continued publicity surrounding Lee.

Watch above, via Fox News.

