Fox & Friends Sounds the Alarm Over Expanding Voting Rights in America: ‘More Doesn’t Necessarily Mean Healthy’

Will Cain led his Fox & Friends colleagues in a conversation about whether mail-in ballots and early voting are truly good for America, or if they cheapen civic engagement.

Cain delivered his remarks on Fox & Friends Sunday — as he, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed the news that Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D) defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, which means Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate. During his analysis, Cain said “most of the world doesn’t conduct elections the way that we have now embraced.”

After a brief aside from Hegseth that “they’re not foolish enough to,” Cain dove into his point that “this is a Covid movement that has now been retained. We’re still voting still not on Election Day, and not in person. We’re moving to massive mail-in balloting as, really, the bulk of our election.”

Cain anticipated that critics would retort by accusing him of not wanting as many Americans as possible to vote. He responded to that by asking if America is inevitably heading to voting through the Internet.

I’m just here to tell you that more doesn’t necessarily mean healthy. Everybody voting, you think everybody is invested, is everyone familiar with the candidates? Do they know the issues? I think that there is a minimal effort in going to the poll, that reflects a certain level of investment, and skin in the game. I think we’re going to ask ourselves at some point in the not-too-distant future: What is the threshold of investment? Is it this, a click? Because we’re headed there.

Campos-Duffy followed up by raising objections to early voting, arguing that people cast their ballots in the 2020 election while the Hunter Biden laptop controversy was being suppressed by social media. She also proposed that Election Day should be a “national holiday” that would give people time to submit their paper ballots on Election Day and the days before that.

Let’s let people…vote the whole weekend and then up to Election Day, the weekend before. Let’s use paper ballots. Let’s have I.D. cards like they do in Mexico and every other country takes their election seriously. Let’s have paper ballots so we can track it, and feel confident about it, and feel confident in our democracy.

Hegseth expanded upon Cain’s point, explaining that “you’re not saying ‘I want less people to vote.’ That’s not the point. What you’re saying voting should not be as simple as ordering an Amazon package because there’s a lot more at stake with what you should be considering when you cast your ballot.”

You want to see a ‘threat to democracy?’ It’s what we’re watching in Arizona right now. As we don’t know whether people are cheating or not. But all I know is there are 265,000 ballots that still haven’t been counted, and it’s Sunday. Is it gonna cut for Kari Lake? Will it not? Katie Hobbs is in charge of the elections there. Hopefully it’s all aboveboard. Charlie Kirk says so far it looks like it is. He pays very close attention. Looks like the next few dumps of ballots will be good for Kari Lake. That will be the test…Simple is better, it means faith in the system.

Watch above via Fox News.

