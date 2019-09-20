The latest scandal to surround the Trump administration has revealed itself to be yet another Rorschach Test test. Critics of President Donald Trump are already suggesting that this is a crime and an immediate impeachable offense, while supporters of the White House see the story as a larger scandal of the “deep state” taking down a non-traditional and disruptive leader.

Guess which position Fox & Friends took?

The latest episode of “you’re the one, no you’re the one” is the report that President Trump was reported to have made offers to a fellow foreign leader over multiple phone calls that were reported by a whistleblower to be of “urgent” concern. Details of the complaint are classified, but that didn’t keep some media outlets from being leaked to the Washington Post and New York Times.

Fox & Friends predictably blamed the leakers of the potentially damaging information to the president, before speculating in the most charitable way why Trump may have done what he is alleged to have done, best evidenced by Ainsley Earhardt.

“They say the president was making promises, leaking maybe some delicate information to other heads of state,” she offered, adding

“this is what they do. They talk, they negotiate. And the president is known for this. The art of the deal.” She then speculated “If you talk to someone, who is leaking this, Is it someone who works at the White House?”

Brian Kilmeade then offered his own speculation, adding “but the Department of Justice going I don’t think this is anything but the president having a discussion,” suggesting that this is solely a black and white story and not something more nefarious at issue.

Kilmeade followed his own speculation by introducing a montage of the very same sort of cable news analysis and speculation that can be found on pretty much every cable news program, including his own.

Following the montage, a shocked and disappointed Earhardt asked rhetorically “The substance of this complaint is not even known. And that’s how they handle it?”

See, speculation is an awful thing to do, unless you agree with the political premise of the speculation.

Get it? Got it. Good.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com