White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave an interview to Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, where she was tee’d up to swing at the media’s coverage on the opposing statements between President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, many in the press have taken note of how Trump has downplayed the crisis and pushed for the country to return to normalcy, all while Fauci has publicly contradicted the president’s assessments and warned that the situation remains dire. During Fox & Friends’ interview with Grisham, Steve Doocy declined to note any of this, but he did bring up the media’s “crazy” focus on Fauci in recent days.

Doocy followed up by playing a clip of Fauci’s interview with WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall, where the infectious disease expert insisted there’s no tension between him and Trump, and also called it “really unfortunate” that people are looking to set them against each other. To that end, Doocy asked Grisham “why are there people who are trying to create a rift?”

“Unfortunately, once again, some members of the media are using a really important time in our country to try and divide people on the task force,” Grisham said. “I’ve sat in meetings with them. The president listens to his team, Dr. Fauci lays out recommendations, the president asks questions and he listens to his team. They are in lockstep together, he listens to all of them, so it’s unfortunate what the media is doing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]