White House National Security Adviser John Bolton returned to Fox News on Wednesday morning to address the uprisings taking place in Venezuela.

Venezuela has experienced extreme political unrest in recent days as Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-backed President of Venezuela’s National Assembly has encouraged a military revolt against embattled president Nicolas Maduro.

As Bolton spoke to Fox & Friends to break down the power struggles and the international implications, Ainsley Earhardt noted that some political observers are concerned Venezuela will still have a lot of problems to deal with even if Guaidó’s revolution succeeds, and U.S. involvement could end up adding to the complication.

“Is it worth us getting involved if he does get the power to support him?” Earnhardt asked.

Bolton called those concerns “science fiction,” saying Guaidó’s position means that he’s supposed to prepare his country for new elections and, presumably, “an opening for foreign investment and a chance for the economy to recover.”

“We’re not trying to put anybody in. What we’re trying to do is keep the Cubans and Russians from putting their people in,” Bolton said. “There is a lot at stake here for the people of Venezuela but for the hemisphere as a whole, which is why the organization of American states, the Lima group, and others are very clear – they support Juan Guaido and the opposition. This is not made in Washington by any stretch of the imagination.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

