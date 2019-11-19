It would appear that the Fox News perspective on Donald Trump’s third day of impeachment hearings is that the president is better off ignoring it and not tweeting about it at all.

Fox & Friends took time on Tuesday to note that four witnesses will testify before Congress and offer their perspectives regarding the Ukraine scandal. As the curvy couch reacted to Congressman Doug Collins’ (R-GA) objections to a “politically-based” impeachment process, Brian Kilmeade offered his opinion on Trump’s best move for today.

“I just think overall, the president should just ignore this whole thing. Don’t tweet during it, don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off…There’s so much for him to do, I just think let these guys like Doug Collins and company fight it out and keep it on the straight and narrow for the Republican perspective.”

Kilmeade’s comments come hours after Fox host Laura Ingraham offered Trump the same advice, saying “I wouldn’t even talk about impeachment. I wouldn’t tweet about it, I would dignify it.” This also comes after Trump trashed Marie Yovanovitch in the middle of her testimony last week, which prompted critics to say Trump might’ve made things worse for himself by engaging in a live act of witness intimidation.

