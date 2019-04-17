Fox & Friends Warns 2020 Democrats: You’re ‘Not Smart’ If You Don’t Come on Fox

Fox & Friends took something of a victory lap on Wednesday, in light of 2020 Democrats warming to the idea of following Bernie Sanders‘ example of going on Fox News for a town hall.

Fox News scored big ratings from their town hall event with Sanders this week, and in return, the Independent Vermont senator bolstered his status as a frontrunner among candidates pursuing the 2020 Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) are expressing interest in having their own events with Fox as well.

While Fox & Friends noted that Donald Trump wasn’t pleased with Sanders’ appearance on his favorite network, Brian Kilmeade said “you should be able to put candidates everywhere,” noting that the president used to go on CNN and MSNBC before they “went unhinged and wasn’t giving him a fair shot.”

“Now there’s all these all these Democrats lining up to sit down with what I assume would be Bret [Baier] and Martha [MacCallum] again,” Kilmeade said.

“Let me get this straight: People want to come on the largest, most popular cable news channel to get their views out?” Steve Doocy remarked sarcastically. He noted the Democratic National Committee has said that they won’t let the network host one of their primary debates, continuing a trend.

“There’s so many independents that watch,” Ainsley Earhardt said. “They’re not smart if they don’t come on Fox.”

“We’re in the number one cable news channel,” Doocy followed up. “If you want to get your word out, come on the channel.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

