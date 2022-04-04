National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd ran with the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory as he slammed the Biden administration’s southern border policy in an interview with Fox News.

Judd joined Bill Hemmer on Monday for America’s Newsroom to talk about the White House’s plan to end Title 42, the Trump-era border policy which allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including asylum-seekers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Title 42 would end in late May, so Hemmer asked Judd how that would impact the number of people expelled from the southern border.

Judd predicted the migrant influx would be “astronomical,” adding “we don’t have the resources to deal with what we’re seeing now.”

“I can’t tell you how ticked off we are as agents,” he added. “We can’t do the job that we’re supposed to be doing. We can’t control the flow that’s coming in.”

As Judd kept hammering the Biden administration’s policies, Hemmer cut in to ask “Why do you think this administration has allowed virtually an open border?”

Judd’s answer:

I believe that they are trying to change the demographics of the electorate. That’s what I believe that they’re doing. They want to stay in power, and the only way to stay in power is to continue to get elected. They can’t get elected on their policies because their policies are bad.

Hemmer chose not to address Judd’s insinuation, but he did ask whether it was possible to argue that Title 42 was in place to give a “measure of control” to the border.

Judd’s comments echo the core belief of the replacement theory, a white nationalist ideology claiming Democrats want to seize political power by fundamentally transforming America. The racially-charged theory claims Democrats seek to accomplish this by “replacing” America’s white population through a combination of immigration and asymmetric birthrates.

The replacement theory has been advanced on Fox News’ airspace on multiple occasions. The notion has been especially promoted by Tucker Carlson, who says “Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

