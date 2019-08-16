Fox Hard News Anchor Accuses CNN and MSNBC of Being ‘Giddy’ About Recession By Showing Markedly Un-Giddy Clips

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum leveled the serious accusation that personalities at CNN and MSNBC seemed “giddy” at the prospect of a recession, but supported the claim with clips that featured no actual giddiness.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Story With Martha MacCallum, MacCallum introduced a guest segment by talking about media coverage of Wednesday’s 800 point stock market plunge.

“Fears of recession seem to be running high, and some in the media seem to be almost giddy that an economic downturn would hinder President Trump’s chances in 2020,” MacCallum said, then promised “a sampling” of the giddiness.

But what followed was a series of clips from MSNBC and CNN panelists and reporters making observations like “fears that a recession could really jeopardize the president’s chances of winning a second term in office” and “there’s a recognition that if the economy really does slow here, if there is real signs that are recession is coming, that undermines what is his belief that the best arguments for his reelection,” and “At this point, if I working at these numbers, I’d say this president is a slight underdog for reelection, but if all of a sudden the economy run south, he’d be a major underdog for reelection.”

None of the people featured in the clips so much as cracked a smile while assessing the potential political effects of a recession. And those assessments were essentially the same ones being made on Fox News programs like Your World with Neil Cavuto this week.

MacCallum then introduced guest Victor Davis Hanson, far-right conservative pundit and author of a recent book titled The Case for Trump. “It’s just interesting,” MacCallum told the author. “You know, I was listening to a lot of different news networks this morning, as I often do, just kind of getting a read on what everybody is saying, about what’s going on.

“And I couldn’t help but feel that there was a bit of sort of enthusiasm for the possibility that maybe the economy might tank,” she continued, adding, “I think that that’s, you know just sort of a generally un, un, what’s the word? It’s unpatriotic, I think, and it’s also sort of inhumane to hope the people will suffer a bad economy so that you can get rid of a president that you don’t like.”

Comic and television host Bill Maher has openly rooted for a recession in order to politically damage Trump, but he was not included in MacCallum’s package and is not a member of the news media.

