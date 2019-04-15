Flashback: Fox Business Host Varney Says Ocasio-Cortez is ‘Good for Our Ratings’

An Associated Press report on Fox’s coverage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez includes a March quote from Fox Business host Stuart Varney that provided a candid assessment of the interest in the freshman Democrat from New York.

“We have an AOC segment every day, almost every single hour,” Varney said with a laugh in March on his Fox Business show, according to the Associated Press. “She’s good for our ratings.”

Varney’s comment was included in an AP story on a study, conducted by liberal watchdog group Media Matters, that declared Fox News “obsessed” with Ocasio-Cortez. The study found that the congresswoman, who identifies as a democratic socialist, is mentioned around 75 times per day on Fox News and sister channel Fox Business.

As AP notes, coverage of Ocasio-Cortez on Fox leans negative:

Tucker Carlson has called her an “idiot wind bag,” a “pompous little twit,” a “fake revolutionary,” ″self-involved and dumb,” a “moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist.”

A Fox spokesperson noted to AP that Ocasio-Cortez “has received plenty of media attention elsewhere, including prominent features in Time magazine, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and the Hollywood Reporter.”

Correction: This story has been corrected to note that Stuart Varney’s comments on Ocasio-Cortez were not made to the Associated Press, but on his Fox Business show in March.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com