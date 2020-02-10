Amy Klobuchar got a bit of praise on Fox News this afternoon over her comments at last week’s debate expressing concern about “having a democratic socialist at the top of the Democratic ticket,” as the moderator put it.

On The Five today, Greg Gutfeld said, “[It] says something good about her and something frightening about the rest. She thinks for herself as the rest cower before the fringe. The sad thing about this crop, you’re grateful for even a grain of common sense. Apparently voicing disgust of an ideological menace that helped kill millions is now an act of blasphemy.”

“Amy’s at least rooted in some reality, which means she’s toast,” he added.

both Gutfeld and Jesse Watters gave Klobuchar some credit and even suggested she could do surprisingly well in the primaries.

Watters said, “I think she’ll do well tomorrow. And she could beat Sleepy Joe… I think she’s the only one that really shows like she wants it.”

As the conversation continued, Gutfeld circled back to Klobuchar and said, “I think she might be Trump’s toughest challenge, because if candidates were like a mountain that you have to climb, it’s hard to find the nooks and crannies on Klobuchar that you can — like, you can call Lizz Warren Pocahontas, you can call Biden old and frail, and Bernie a socialist, but what do you call her? Nothing.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

