Fox Hosts Slam MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Roland Martin as Biden ‘Lap Dogs’ For Insulting Trump Supporters

Kayleigh McEnany labeled MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross and a panelist on her show “lap dogs” for President Joe Biden over recent comments made about supporters of her former boss, Donald Trump.

On Fox News’ Outnumbered, McEnany and others discussed public descriptions of Trump supporters made by Biden, Hillary Clinton, and others in recent weeks.

Clinton recently compared Trump rally-goers to Nazis, while the president has targeted “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy.

“What’s been interesting is it’s not just him,” McEnany said of the president’s insults to Trump supporters. “Some lap dogs have followed the president’s orders in using the same language.”

A series of clips was shown, including footage from MSNBC’s The Cross Connection. In one instance, Tiffany Cross called Republicans the “biggest threat to democracy.” In another, political commentator Roland Martin appeared as a guest and took his description of Republicans even further.

“We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house,” Martin said.

“That kind of talk is so irresponsible,” Harris Faulkner said after the footage was done playing. She noted such talk can have real consequences, recalling a man being arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, claiming he was going to kill the judge.

Faulkner also ripped into Clinton and those using historical tragedies to describe the modern political landscape.

“Let’s talk about what we can do to take down the level of hate in the conversation,” she said. “And comparing things to [Adolf] Hitler and to slavery — why can’t things live in history where they were? They were terrible enough.”

Clinton, she added, is ignorant to bring up Nazis to insult Trump supporters.

“What is she talking about that’s like Hitler in this country right now!?” Faulkner said. “Is she so ignorant that she doesn’t know how many people died? There’s nothing going on this country right now like Hitler.”

