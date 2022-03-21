Fox News legal analyst and National Review contributing editor Andrew McCarthy dismissed Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) criticism of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, as “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

On Thursday, Hawley, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Jackson will appear from on Monday, tweeted, “Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker. She’s been advocating for it since law school. This goes beyond “soft on crime.” I’m concerned that this a record that endangers our children.”

“In every single child porn case for which we can find records, Judge Jackson deviated from the federal sentencing guidelines in favor of child porn offenders,” he added.

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Monday, McCarthy called Hawley’s criticism “unfortunate,” though he acknowledged “there is a soft-on-crime case to be made against Judge Jackson.”

However, “the suggestion that she is soft on child pornography when you get,” continued McCarthy, who noted that he wrote a piece in National Review refuting Hawley’s criticism as one that “appears meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

“Judge Jackson’s views on this matter are not only mainstream; they are correct in my view. Undoubtedly, Jackson — a progressive who worked as a criminal-defense lawyer — is more sympathetic to criminals than I am,” he added. “If I were a judge, I’m sure I’d impose at least marginally more severe sentences than she has.”

During his Fox News appearance, McCarthy reiterated that “what Hawley has done is conflate all of the offenses that are under the category of sex offender and suggest that she’s soft on all of that stuff and I don’t think the case is there for that.”

“I think what she was dealing with were cases at the bottom of the system and she’s hardly the only judge who’s had a problem with that,” he said.

Were Jackson to be confirmed, she would succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she clerked for, and would be the first Black female justice.

