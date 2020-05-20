Fox Nation — a streaming service spin off from Fox News — has acquired A&E’s hit show Duck Dynasty for its platform.

According to a press announcement, Fox Nation “will roll out a new slate of adventure programming for the month of June, including an acquisition of the hit series Duck Dynasty.”

“Through the platform’s latest acquisition, FOX Nation subscribers will have access to the entire series run of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, which follows the life of the Robertson family, who came into the spotlight following the success of their family-owned business, Duck Commander,” Fox announced. “With season one through six launching on June 1st and season seven through 11 launching on June 15th, the series showcases the family as they conquer new milestones and embrace life in the South.”

Duck Dynasty ran for 11 seasons between 2012 and 2017, and one of the show’s stars, Phil Robertson, has repeatedly appeared as a guest on Fox News.

Robertson also hosts his own show at BlazeTV and made headlines in 2015 for a bizarre speech he made at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), during which he went on a long rant about communists, Nazis, the Japanese Shinto religion, and sexually transmitted diseases — which he blamed on “the hippies.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]