Fox NatSec Correspondent Jennifer Griffin Reacts to U.S. Withdrawal: ‘The War Is Over But the Heartbreak Continues’

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joined the hosts of The Five to react to the significant, somber news of the U.S. completing withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Griffin noted how the Pentagon is confirming many Americans who need to be evacuated remain in Afghanistan.

General McKenzie also made the point that the Taliban is going to have its hands full. He said there are 2,000 ISIS-K fighters that the Taliban themselves let out of the prisons… Two thousand hardened ISIS fighters, that’s going to be a problem, because there are no Americans there right now, no American forces there right now for them to target. They’re going to turn their weapons on the Taliban.

“This has been a long twenty years. The war is over but the heartbreak continues,” she said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

