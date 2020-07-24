Fox News pulled away the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing for a moment Friday afternoon after “not anticipating” a video of violence during protests that featured graffiti that read “F*ck cops” on a toppled statue.

The video, projected on two screens to the room of reporters, showed videos of flames and other torn down statues. In one clip, a protester said, “I hope somebody kills your whole [bleep] family. I hope they kill you, too. I hope somebody burns down your whole precinct with all y’all inside. Can’t wait to see it,” directed at officers.

As McEnany continued, saying “As you can see, that is anything but a peaceful protest, Fox, which regularly carries McEnany’s press briefings in full, cut away from her.

“All right, we were not expecting that video,” Fox’s Harris Faulkner said as she appeared back on the screen. “Our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time.”

Faulkner brought on the Wall Street Journal’s editorial editor and a former DNC deputy press secretary to talk about the video quick.

“Some tough images there,” Faulkner continued. “A lot of things that we didn’t anticipate to be shown in terms of some wording on the screen, but certainly a collection of the conflict that is going on in some of the areas of America.”

“I think the clear message, you look at a lot of polling, people don’t favor looting,” James Freeman said. “They don’t favor rioting. This may sound funny to have to say this, but I don’t think you’re going T end up with a lot of sympathy for violent actions in the streets.”

After a minute of talking, Freeman was cut off to return to McEnany, who began taking questions from the press.

Nearing the 2 p.m. EDT mark, Fox again interjected during the briefing to let Faulkner speak again.

“So much important information coming out of the White House today, and I want to address the decision made by Fox News management a few minutes ago as we pulled away from the video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about,” Faulkner said. “That is part and full of what went on there, but I can’t go on without addressing that. We’re approaching the top of the hour, the White house press briefing is something that is important for us to carry for you, so a heads up a times with videos like that in the middle of the day are helpful.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

