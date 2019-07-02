When President-elect Donald Trump was seeking a Defense Secretary for his new administration in late 2016, he turned to Jack Keane — a retired four-star general who served in the military for decades, and advised Bush on the Iraq war, before becoming a Fox News analyst. Keane, who had been introduced to Trump by Roger Ailes, declined. Trump turned to Keane again after the departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, but the general once again rebuffed the president.

Even outside of Foggy Bottom, however, Politico reports that Keane has wielded a sizable influence over Trump from his constant appearances on Fox News.

When Trump was weighing a response after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last month, Keane pointed out on Fox News (his second appearance of the day, which you can watch above) that the deadly conflict waged between President Reagan and Iran in 1988 was the result of a “horrific mistake.”

From Politico:

Keane’s reference to the United States’ accidental downing of an Iranian commercial airliner in 1988 made a profound impact on the president, who was “spooked” when he learned of the incident, according to two sources briefed on his reaction. The president made repeated comments about the tragedy on the evening of the 20th, leading aides to believe that Keane’s brief history lesson exacerbated Trump’s pre-existing doubts about carrying out the strike.

Politico does note, as has been reported, that Trump also had conversations with Fox News host Tucker Carlson who advised him against military action in Iran.

Sometimes, according to the report, Keane has taken his advice off the air at Fox News and directly to the president. When Trump abruptly announced last December he would be withdrawing troops from Syria, Keane harshly criticized the idea on air. Then in February, he made a trip to the White House, armed with a map of the Levant, and argued leaving Syria would help Iran. Trump was apparently swayed, announcing the U.S. would maintain a presence in Syria.

“He single-handedly convinced Trump to keep troops in Syria,” a source told Politico.

Read the report here.

