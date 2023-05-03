Fox News Analyst Tells House GOP to Put Up or Shut Up on Hunter Biden: ‘Where Are the Subpoenas?!’

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler called out House Republicans on Wednesday during a panel discussion with anchor Harris Faulkner and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), insisting that GOP leaders who repeatedly go on-air and make allegations about Hunter Biden need to finally put some actions behind their words – if they do in fact have evidence to back up their claims.

“Fox News has learned of new 2011 emails revealing that Hunter Biden helped his business associates get access to Vice President Biden. Richard, the president has said over and over again he never had anything to do, didn’t even know of anything with these business associates, didn’t know of his son’s business dealings. But now there are receipts that he met with them,” Faulkner began.

“Look, Harris, since 2018, Senate Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden after that, but since the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives –” Fowler replied as Faulkner cut in.

“Can you, can you just for this point, approach the receipts that were just thrown into the public sphere about the fact that the secretary of state — well, we’ll start with the president, that the president actually met with Hunter Biden’s business associates,” she added, pushing for an answer.

“I’m going to answer that question,” Fowler replied, adding:

What you have happening here over and over again is Republicans pointing to this drip, drip, drip worth of evidence on Hunter Biden. And my point here is, if you have it and you have all this evidence, call a hearing subpoena Hunter Biden, you have the power to subpoena. When you’re done subpoenaing him, send recommendations to the Justice Department who have an investigation open against him. But until then, don’t come on air and do segment after segment, talking about drip, drip, drip, drip, drip and do nothing about it, which is what we’ve seen for the past couple of months. And to be frank and what we have seen since 2018 when Republicans opened up their investigation on the Senate side.

“So would you be okay with the president being subpoenaed? I mean, and his son, just round up everybody?” Faulkner responded.

“Well, if the Republicans have this evidence like they say they do, then go ahead with the subpoena. But they don’t have it or they would have done it already,” Fowler argued.

“Oh, wow. Oh, wow. Richard we agreed. And now we just gonna have to disagree. I mean, they do have the receipts,” Collins jumped in.

“So where are the subpoenas?” demanded Fowler.

“Okay, great question. Richard, where is Merrick Garland? Where is the DOJ investigation?” Collins added as Fowler again asked why House Republicans haven’t taken action.

“So no, no, no, I don’t interrupt you, Richard. You don’t want to hide this one. The DOJ, anybody in the DOJ can do anything they want to do here. They’ve ignored this. Now it’s coming out. And the reason the DOJ has even been pressured here is because these things come to light. These receipts, so to speak, come to light. The one I would be worried about right now is Mike Morrell. The mainstream media will start. You start watching. You want to have drip, drip, drip. They’re going to start protecting Blinken. They’re going to start doing this because they don’t like this process. But you. Right, you’ve got it right. DOJ can do this right now. Richard,” Collins concluded.

“Where is Merrick Garland?” added Faulkner, agreeing with Collins and wrapping the segment.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com