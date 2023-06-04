Fox News Anchor Accuses House Republican of Dodging in Testy Showdown on Biden Probe: You’re ‘Squirming Around My Questions’

Fox News’ Arthel Neville called out Congressman Pat Fallon (R-TX) for sidestepping her questions on the House Oversight committee’s investigation into President Joe Biden.

Neville spoke with Fallon on Sunday as House Oversight Committee leaders prepare to review an internal law enforcement document pertaining to their investigation into Biden and his family. Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) subpoenaed the FBI for access to the FD-1023 form. Both have already admitted to having seen the document and claim it holds allegations that Biden (as vice president) engaged in a criminal exchange of money with a foreign national for a policy decision. The allegations in the document are uncorroborated and the source’s identity is expected to be redacted.

Fallon said that the committee will be examining the document for not only its contents, but also, to scrutinize whether the FBI did its utmost to investigate the allegations therein. While the document only contains allegations — and therefore, can neither prove nor disprove the accusations it holds — Neville asked Fallon if the 1023 form will clear President Biden’s name.

“Will that exonerate then-Vice President Biden?” Neville asked.

“Oh no. Not at all,” Fallon answered. “It is just one document. It’s one claim. There are so many others. We’re going where the evidence leads us.”

After Fallon accused the Biden family of stonewalling investigations into their business dealings, Neville asked him if he finds the FBI and its sources “credible,” whether it’s investigating Biden or Donald Trump.

“Of course, you hope so,” said Fallon. “But you also don’t want to see a two-tiered justice system where one party is protected, and the other one is exposed and thrown under the bus, if you will.”

Neville, in response, told the congressman “you’re doing a really good job of sort of squirming around my questions.”

“What I see you setting up, quite frankly, is that if this document doesn’t give you the evidence that you’re looking for, then you’re going to keep digging. Even if it does, you’re going to keep digging. So it seems like no matter what is in this document, no matter what the FBI does or doesn’t do, they’re political. So it just is going to have this malaise of just confusion that will keep going and going and going. And I think that the American public would like to get some firm answers and not to have this process. If you’re saying the FBI is politicized, let’s not even politicize the process.”

Fallon insisted the committee will be “fair,” expressing hope that FBI Director Chris Wray would be able to prove the bureau examined the allegations.

“If they have done that for this particular instance,” he said, “I’ll be more than happy to say the FBI did their due diligence on this FD-1023 form.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com