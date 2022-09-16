Fox News Anchor Asks Texas Gov. To Address Claim He ‘Should Be Investigated For Kidnapping’ Migrants

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer interviewed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday and asked him to address allegations from prominent Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), that he “should be investigated for kidnapping” for busing migrants from his state to Democrat-controlled cities.

The interview kicked off with Abbott tearing into President Joe Biden for the situation at the southern border and the continued influx of migrants into the U.S.

Abbott said Biden supported “policies that attract people who lose their lives, who are being human trafficked, who are victims of rape and even murder? And so what the president needs to understand is he is killing people with his open border policies and he’s destroying his own country, by not enforcing the immigration laws.”

Hemmer then showed some statistics of where migrants have been moved by GOP governors.

“Let me show some numbers for our viewers at home. To date right now, the number of migrants who have been shipped out of the border states,” Hemmer said while showing a graphic and running through the numbers.

“California Governor Gavin Newsom, who may or may not be a candidate for president 2024, says you should be investigated for kidnapping. What would you say to him?” Hemmer asked the Republican who is up for reelection in November.

“Well, as a reminder, I’m the former attorney general in Texas, as well as a former Texas Supreme Court justice. I know the law very well,” Abbott replied, adding:

And what we’ve done in the state of Texas is follow the law to the tee to make sure that everything that we’ve done comports with the federal law. We receive written authorization by everybody that we transport, that they agree to exactly what we are doing.

Hemmer then showed Abbott footage of Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins interviewing migrants bused to Washington, D.C.

“It’s open and not closed, the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in free… No problem. Yeah, we came here illegally. Not legal,” the unidentified migrant said in the clip.

“Okay. If you can see the writing on the screen there, the border is open. He said we came illegally, not legal. And these other migrants apparently have shown up in other areas, say they were misled. Have they misled in order to get them moving?” Hemmer asked Abbott.

“I can tell you for an absolute fact that everybody that Texas has moved, they signed an authorization to go to the destination that we drove them to,” Abbott responded, doubling down on the legality of his actions.

“And so there’s been zero people that Texas has misled. But also what he said, he said what Biden and Kamala Harris are not admitting, and that is the border is open. The Biden administration needs to recognize not only that, the borders open, but that they are not following the laws of the United States of America,” Abbott concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

