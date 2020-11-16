Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner asked an adviser to President Donald Trump why the campaign has not reached out to Team Biden in an effort to quell the violence seen in American streets over the weekend.

On Monday, Faulkner interviewed Trump campaign communications director Erin Perrine for Outnumbered Overtime, which focused on the violence that happened at the Million MAGA March over the weekend. Perrine denounced the “egregious” violence against Trump supporters while blasting the “silence” of Joe Biden and the media following these incidents.

“If Joe Biden had a spine, he would stand up and say this is unacceptable, and the media would too,” Perrine said. While Biden has yet to speak out against the violence over the weekend, he has condemned violence in the streets a series of times throughout the year.

“Can I ask you kind of naive question?” Faulkner followed up. “Would a campaign reach out to another campaign? I don’t know how it works, so just tell me. But when I hear the grief in your voice, I just wonder, does the top of your campaign reach out to the top of Joe Biden’s and say ‘come on, let’s talk about this, let’s get this safe, let’s get this right?'”

“You would hope we wouldn’t have to do that,” Perrine responded. “You would hope that they would see the videos of a guy being sucker punched from behind…I can’t say that we would or would not [reach out], but I can tell you I’m saying it right now, this violence does need to end.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]