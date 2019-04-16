Fox News Anchor: Bernie Sanders Took a Lot of Unnecessary Swipes at Fox During Town Hall

Fox News today covered the network’s town hall with Bernie Sanders last night, from his answers on capitalism to the swipes he took at the network.

Sanders didn’t trash Fox during the town hall, but he knocked the network a few times, told moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum they should ask President Donald Trump about his tax returns too, and got in a critique of Fox and the media in general that led to Baier saying, “We’re very grateful that you’re here. We are giving you an hour of substance and talk on our airwaves. So we can get over the Fox thing. If you’re alright with that?”

This afternoon, Julie Banderas––filling in for Dana Perino on The Daily Briefing––spoke with Perino, Jesse Watters, and Donna Brazile about the town hall.

At one point, Brazile credited Sanders for coming on Fox News and congratulated Baier and MacCallum on doing a good job moderating.

“It was definitely a fair interview,” Banderas said. “And I will give it to Bernie Sanders for coming on to Fox. Although he did take a lot of digs I didn’t necessarily think were necessary.”

They also talked about Sanders’ comments about his own tax returns and how he himself made a lot of money from his book.

Watters also gave some credit to Sanders for coming on Fox, but called him a “kook” who “can’t pay for any of his proposals, it’s all pie-in-the-sky socialism.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

