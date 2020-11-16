Fox News’ Bill Hemmer took some shots at the press questions to Joe Biden at his Monday press conference on the economy and the coronavirus.

In particular, Hemmer picked up on some of the questions Biden was asked regarding his reaction to President Donald Trump’s tweets about the election and the delayed transition that former administration officials have flagged as concerning.

“You’ve been watching what amounts to a bit of a lovefest here,” Hemmer said.

He knocked the questions about what Biden is going to do about the delayed transition, whether he himself would get vaccines, and what he thought of the current president’s tweets.

“If this is the case, those briefing rooms, gentlemen, will be very different the third week of January,” Hemmer added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

