Fox News’ Melissa Francis said it’s a “shame” that soccer star Megan Rapinoe “doesn’t have the courage” to meet with President Donald Trump to help any group she wants.

“She had a very rare and precious golden opportunity to go to the White House and speak face-to-face with the president and ask him for some specific policy to help any group of people she wants to,” said Francis.

“Whoever she wants to identify with, she has a golden opportunity to have a one-on-one audience. It’s a shame to me that she doesn’t have the courage to do that. Because she could instantly impact change,” Francis added.

Francis said that Rapinoe needs to have the courage to go to the White House and ask for something specific. “She had that opportunity and almost no one else does. What a waste!”

She added, “She doesn’t feel like he would go far enough for her to feel differently about him. How does she know? How does she know what he won’t do?”

“I’m sad we’re not focusing on this incredible team and what women’s soccer has built over the years… Megan Rapinoe is an incredible soccer player, and unfortunately she’s making it about her and her policies,” said Fox News’ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.

“She should say lift the transgender ban on the military and I will go to the White House,” Montgomery added.

