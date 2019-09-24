Fox News’ Chris Wallace said tonight, following Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announcing an impeachment inquiry, that there’s clearly “meat on the bones” for this investigation, in part because of things the Trump administration has already said.

With respect to the president’s Ukraine call and questions about what the whistleblower actually knows, Wallace said, “The fact is that President Trump and his staff have really said quite a lot since Sunday in trying to explain or defend what they did that puts a lot of meat on the bones.”

He brought up the president’s own comments about how he did talk about the Bidens in the call, as well as what Kellyanne Conway confirmed today about the withholding of Ukraine aid:

“Two parts of the basic story here — that the president wanted Biden investigated, and that he had previously stopped aid that had been approved by Congress for Ukraine — those have been confirmed by the administration.”

He noted Trump’s denial of a quid pro quo and said, “It may not bear fruit, but there is some meat on the bones here, both in terms of what the president said to the Ukrainian president and the actions that he had taken to stop aid before he made that call. So, there’s going to be something here for Congress to investigate, whether it ends up rising to the levels of articles of impeachment, we don’t know.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

