Fox News Anchor Complains About Lack of Transparency from States on Vote Counting: ‘It Fosters Distrust in the System’

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum criticized state election officials for being too opaque in their procedures for counting votes — arguing it “fosters distrust” in the electoral system.

MacCallum partnered with Bret Baier on Tuesday night as they oversaw Fox News’ coverage on the midterm election results. As the two spoke with Laura Ingraham about the current state of the vote count, MacCallum brought up how “we’ve been going through all of these voting rules for all of these states.”

“There’s so many states where they will not — they don’t say, ‘We’re going to count the mail-in first, then we’re gonna count the day of, then we go to our provisional ballots. This is the order that we do it in,'” MacCallum said. “When you start getting this vote in…It just, that’s the thing that people don’t — it fosters distrust in the system.”

