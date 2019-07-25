Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner pressed White House adviser Kellyanne Conway over the amount of people who have decried President Donald Trump’s recent tweets as racist.

In an interview Thursday, Conway panned Robert Mueller for his testimony before Congress. Moving on from that, Faulkner brought up new Fox polling data showing that most voters, including 73 percent of non-whites, don’t think Trump respects racial minorities. Faulkner noted, in particular, that most participants in the poll think Trump “crossed the line” earlier this month when he issued his racist tweets telling Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to “go back” where they came from (all four are American citizens, three were born in the country).

When Faulkner asked Conway about this, the Trump official deflected in order to bash The New York Times before calling Omar “overtly anti-semitic.” As Conway continued to complain that “nobody is out there fact-checking” the self-styled “squad,” Faulkner eventually brought the poll back up and said: “About a third, 33% of Republicans, are also saying that the president went over the line. What do you say about that?”

“The president’s point is that Americans and certainly people who swear an oath to office should love this country and stop attacking this country,” Conway said. “They have lost complete moral authority to talk about [the border crisis].”

“I get that,” Faulkner responded, “but 33% of Republicans against something the president does is a big number.”

“They may not like the tweets,” Conway said, “but they love the fact is president is presiding over the greatest economy, that he stands up for the flag, the military, the veterans.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

